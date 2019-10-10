Thursday: Your Winter Storm Update

**Check back for updates as the Storm Team continues to refine this forecast.

We have already seen 1″-3″ of snow since yesterday and last night.

As of 7:30 am Thursday morning

Today: Light to moderate snow will continue for much of central and eastern ND. Pockets of heavy snow could also meander through this system as well. Patchy blowing snow will be a concern as sustained wind will stay around NW 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-40 mph.

Tonight: Heavy snow at times, especially for central and eastern ND. Minot, Bismarck and Hwy 83 will stay right on the edge of this system so snow could be on and off for those areas. Expect travel to be difficult east of Hwy 83. Patchy blowing snow will remain a problem, reducing visibility. Wind will increase to NW 20-25, with gusts to 30-40 mph.

Friday: Snow continues with very strong wind. NW sustained wind will increase to 25-35 mph, gusting to 40-55 mph. Combined with the moderate to heavy snow, many could experience blizzard conditions.

The bu;k of the snow stays in eastern ND.

Snow through Friday:

Friday night through Saturday: The storm continues to cover much of eastern ND with the possibility of expanding further west. This could give several more inches for central ND and add up to feet of snow in the east. Wind will be the strongest at NW 25-40 mph, gusting to 40-55 mph. Near-zero visibility and power outages are anticipated.

For the latest road conditions, download the KX Storm Team app: https://www.kxnet.com/storm-team-weather-app/

For the latest closings and delays: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/closings/