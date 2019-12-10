Time again to register for the coyote catalog

As many know coyotes can be found throughout the Peace Garden State.

With such large populations they can cause lots of damage.

With all that in mind Game and Fish as well as the Department of Agriculture are once again opening the Coyote Catalog. It’s a statewide effort designed to connect coyote hunters and trappers with landowners who are dealing with coyotes in their areas. The Coyote Catalog will remain active through March 31, 2020.

Landowners can sign up on the Department of Agriculture website at nd.gov/ndda/livestock-development-division/coyote-catalog

Hunters and trappers can sign up on the Game and Fish website: gf.nd.gov/hunting/hunter-landowner-contact.