Tinkergarten classes in Minot

A group of parents and their children were in Oak Park today in Minot connecting with great outdoors.

Tinkergarten classes are nature-based activities for children 18 months to 5 years old.



Families meet outdoors and enjoy problem solving activities that allow parent and child to learn together.



A former teacher says she loves having a dedicated time to spend with her little one, and other kids and parents.

Allison Appleton: I really feel that its valuable to each children to learn from everyone no matter their age. Children that are older than them, or younger, adults aren’t their only teachers and that really essential for them to know.

Tinkergarten happens Thursdays and Fridays at Minot’s Oak Park.



