Tips and Tricks: Tea Baller for Relaxing Bath

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Tips and Tricks

Tips and Tricks - Bubble Bath

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Bubble Bath"

Tips and Tricks - Laundry Soap

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Laundry Soap"

Tips and Tricks - Dryer Ball

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Dryer Ball"

Tips and Tricks - Fabric Sheets

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Fabric Sheets"

Tips and Tricks - Toilet Paper

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Toilet Paper"

Tips and Tricks - Recycle Cans

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Recycle Cans"

Tips and Tricks - Spot Remover

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Spot Remover"

Tips and Tricks - Sugar Scrub

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Sugar Scrub"

Tips and Tricks - Tea Balls

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Tea Balls"

Every Monday we bring you ideas on how you can reuse products you already have at home in a creative way.
In this week’s Tips and Tricks, we are going to show you how to use tea ball for a relaxing bath.

You need:

  • Epsom Salt
  • Oranges or lemon peels
  • Dried herbs
  • Essential oils
  • Tea Baller

Using the ingredients, we’ll show you how you can use the Tea Baller in your bath to relax.

Put the ingredients in the Tea Baller and you can put it in your bath. If you don’t have a Tea Baller, you can use a cheese cloth instead.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20"

Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills"

Robert One Minute 5-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-18"

RICH HOVLAND- josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "RICH HOVLAND- josh"

A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL"

Dickinson Athletes read

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Athletes read"

Nascar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nascar"

DMV Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "DMV Still Open"

Mall getting back to normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall getting back to normal"

New at Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "New at Harvest"

Event centers adjust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event centers adjust"

Robert One Minute 5-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-17"

Stanley boys golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley boys golf"

Case Update May 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Update May 17"

Sandlot Showdown Day 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandlot Showdown Day 2"

MN Frontline Stories

Thumbnail for the video titled "MN Frontline Stories"

Dispensary Reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dispensary Reopens"

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Robert One Minute 5-16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-16"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge