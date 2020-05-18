Tips and Tricks: Tea Baller for Relaxing Bath

Every Monday we bring you ideas on how you can reuse products you already have at home in a creative way.

In this week’s Tips and Tricks, we are going to show you how to use tea ball for a relaxing bath.

You need:

Epsom Salt

Oranges or lemon peels

Dried herbs

Essential oils

Tea Baller

Using the ingredients, we’ll show you how you can use the Tea Baller in your bath to relax.

Put the ingredients in the Tea Baller and you can put it in your bath. If you don’t have a Tea Baller, you can use a cheese cloth instead.