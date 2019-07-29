To protect motorcyclists keep grass clippings off roads

It’s a great day to cut your grass but make sure the clippings don’t go in the street because they can be deadly for some commuters.

Burleigh County officials are considering grass clippings as Summer’s “black ice” because they can be extremely dangerous to motorcyclists.

The clippings in the road make the street slippery and can lead to serious injuries even death. So, it’s important to point your lawn tractor in the right direction so it doesn’t hit the roads or you can even bag up the clippings. ABATE of North Dakota, a motorcycle safety and advocacy group say other objects also affect riders.

“Grass clippings can be a hazard just like leaves in the fall or any other debris on the road. All riders just have to be cautious of their surroundings and be careful. Do we train people for it? not necessarily we train people to avoid objects in the road. It could be grass clippings, rocks, or a dead animal,” said Lonnie Bertsch, Executive Director of ABATE of North Dakota.

Burleigh County officials say there is a $500 fine for putting grass clippings on the roadways.