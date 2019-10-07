To serve, protect and bust a move: Watford City police officer shows his Git Up

Police officers are taught all kinds of moves to use in their jobs.

But there’s probably no training for ‘Git Up’ moves — the popular dance trending in police department challenges and at high school dances.

During the October 4th, McKenzie County Public School District #1 High School Homecoming Dance, Watford City Police School Resource Officer Andrew Schatz showed off his dance moves during a brief ‘GitUp’ dance moment.

That moment was captured on video and posted to the Watford City Police Department Facebook page. And YouTube.

“Not only are we moms and dads, brothers and sisters, but we are also great dancers (even though we don’t always have time to show it),” the post noted. “He may not be the next contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and he may blush a little after seeing he made YouTube, but he is still part of our family! Hats off to SRO Schatz! Keep up the great work! And if you were wondering, the kids loved it when he got out onto the dance floor!”

You can check out the Facebook post here and the YouTube version of the video here.