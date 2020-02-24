Today begins National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, four out of ten people have either personally experienced an eating disorder, or know someone who has.

For Elicia Faul, food became a coping mechanism in an unhealthy way. She identifies herself as a “recovering binge eater.” She says she wasn’t officially diagnosed by a doctor, but she struggled for years with overeating and thought about food all the time…until she found a lifestyle approach that finally worked for her.

She says it focuses on cutting out sugar and carbs and only eating three meals a day. So far, it’s helped her take off the extra weight.. and get her life back.

“The change I experienced is so helpful and helped so many other areas of my life too that it’s like totally worth it,” said Faul.

She said remembering how she felt when she was overweight and sick helps her stay consistent in battling her disorder. Obsessions with food, body weight, and shape may all be signs of an eating disorder.

Be sure to follow along the rest of the week as we share more stories during National Eating Awareness Week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24"

Homelessness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homelessness"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Eating Disorder Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eating Disorder Week"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24"

New App

Thumbnail for the video titled "New App"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24"

Hypertension

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hypertension"

Snow Likely To Slow Down The Monday Commute For Many

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Likely To Slow Down The Monday Commute For Many"

NFP Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFP Program"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Mandaree Sexual Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandaree Sexual Abuse"

Klobuchar Visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar Visit"

Starving Rooster Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starving Rooster Closed"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-23-20"

MSU Broadcasting Dept.

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Broadcasting Dept."

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge