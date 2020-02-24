Today begins National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, four out of ten people have either personally experienced an eating disorder, or know someone who has.

For Elicia Faul, food became a coping mechanism in an unhealthy way. She identifies herself as a “recovering binge eater.” She says she wasn’t officially diagnosed by a doctor, but she struggled for years with overeating and thought about food all the time…until she found a lifestyle approach that finally worked for her.

She says it focuses on cutting out sugar and carbs and only eating three meals a day. So far, it’s helped her take off the extra weight.. and get her life back.

“The change I experienced is so helpful and helped so many other areas of my life too that it’s like totally worth it,” said Faul.

She said remembering how she felt when she was overweight and sick helps her stay consistent in battling her disorder. Obsessions with food, body weight, and shape may all be signs of an eating disorder.

Be sure to follow along the rest of the week as we share more stories during National Eating Awareness Week.