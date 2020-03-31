Today is the last warm day of the week

Today: Increasing clouds and rain chances as highs return to the 50s. South wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Tonight: Rain and snow likely. Northwestern ND could see up to 2″-5″ of snow between tonight and Wednesday. Lows will be cooler in the 20s and 30s. South wind will become northerly at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Rain and snow likely with accumulation in NW ND. Most areas could see anywhere from 2″-5″ of snow. Much colder highs ranging from the 20s to the 40s. NW 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.