Tom’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/16

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Teddy The Puppy. Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue says Teddy is smart and can be a great herding dog. Schirado says Teddy is an Aussie-Heeler. Teddy is a ball of energy who would be perfect for an outdoorsy person. Schirado says Teddy loves people and other dogs, but he has not been around cats, yet.

Schirado says the organization rescued Teddy from the impound South of Mandan. She says the puppy should be ready for adoption in few weeks. She says his age is the perfect age for training a puppy. Volunteers at Furry Friends are teaching Teddy different commands like sit and stay.