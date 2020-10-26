Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/26

Welcome to October 26th on the National Day Calendar.

There's no doubt that pumpkins find their place on our radar as symbols of fall and our love of the season.

How quickly we embrace leaving warm weather behind with pumpkin spice lattes brewing and the ingredient that finds its way into everything from candles to pet shampoo.

This squash is native to North America with the oldest pumpkin seeds dating back to 7000 BC in Mexico. The word pumpkin originates from the word pepon, which means large melon in Greek.

And our fascination for these large melons grows even bigger when they reach record sizes. The current record holder here in the states is Steve Gedden with his 2,528-pound pumpkin that garnered him $6,000 in prize money.

On National Pumpkin Day celebrate your favorite recipe or product that has you dreaming of a visit from Great Pumpkin himself.

