Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/14

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

White Lights

Tax Refunds

Sanford Vaccines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/14

Vaccines arrive to health care providers as U.S. surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

After the Whistle: Gymnastics

After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball

After the Whistle: Century Volleyball

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/14

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/14

A bone-chilling start to the new work week

Operation Stocking Project

NDC DEC 14

Velva Basketball

Plays of the week

City employee COVID-19 situation, Minot

Recognizing teachers

Tom's Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/13

Handling grief

Wreaths for a cause

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories