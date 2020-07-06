Tom’s #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

It started with two girls, a camper and a dream. We're talking about the Uffda Booth.

Hannah Hauf and Jessie Grenz wanted to create a one-of-a-kind piece that would make your special event unforgettable. Two years ago, they bought a 1961 Forrester and completely remodeled it to be a modern, classy photo booth. They also specialize in outdoor lawn games they say are perfect for social distancing. The duo tells us the booth is perfect for family reunions, weddings and other special events.