Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16 SUPERSIZED

We get incredible photos sent in of thunderstorms both severe and non-severe. With our vast prairie land, we can see for miles which means we can see entire structures of storms. Something we get asked about a lot is the green color the storm clouds turn. You've more than likely seen it a time or two.

When you see the green color in storm clouds, that means there's usually hail. Sunlight is refracting through the ice that makes up the hailstones. It then shines towards your eyes as a green color. This doesn't always mean you'll have hail falling on you… some of that hail can fall and melt as rain before it hits the ground.