Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteWarning 8/20

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Thursday’s forecast: A few storms & continued heat
Video
Top Stories
98-year-old retired farmer brings back the ‘good ole days’ by restoring wagons
Video
Backyard BBQ August 19th Weather Forecast
Video
Parents worry about kids with allergies after FDA temporarily relaxes food-labeling rules
Video
How the fire tornado is formed
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Sabre Dogs closing out the season against Championship Series teams
Video
Top Stories
Football: Shiloh Christian knows matchup with Harvey/Wells County will be physical
Video
Soccer: Dickinson prepared for first varsity season
Video
HS Football: Magicians look to return to playoffs under new head coach
Video
Football: Century vs Legacy to be nationally televised
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteWarning 8/20
Video
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Aug 20, 2020 / 01:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2020 / 01:02 PM CDT
Latest Stories
Thursday’s forecast: A few storms & continued heat
Video
98-year-old retired farmer brings back the ‘good ole days’ by restoring wagons
Video
Up to a 5th of North Dakota renters are at risk of eviction
Video
Bismarck apartment fire on Thayer Avenue displaces residents
Backyard BBQ August 19th Weather Forecast
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/20
Video
Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/20
Video
Thursday's Forecast: A few storms with widespread 90s
Video
NDC AUG 20
Video
The Wagon Man
Video
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Video
Shiloh Christian Football
Video
Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Minuteman Missle 50th Anniversary
Video
Enchanted Highway Additions
Video
Native, Inc. Nonprofit
Video
Healthcare Workers
Video
Cornhole For A Cause
Video
Dickinson Boys Soccer
Video
Minot Football
Video
YHF
Video
FDA Relaxing Regulations
Video
KX Gives Back
Video
Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/19
Video
High School Football
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Two ND company executives, lifelong friends, killed in SD crash
ND Supreme Court justice with COVID-19 expects to be out of hospital soon
274 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 19; total cases top 9,000 mark; active cases statewide are 1,394
Assault, gunfire, threats lead to arrest of 2 in Jamestown
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library design concepts released
Gallery
KX News Live Stream
Conservatives look into N.D. Ethics Commission for answers on Measure 3
Video
Don't Miss
KX News Town Hall: Race in the Dakotas
Gallery
Back to School Dance Contest
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps