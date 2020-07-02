Tom’s Thursday #OneMinuteForecast 7/2

Independence Day is near and while life is very different these days, many traditions continue, and the Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular is one of them!

Beverly Everett, director of the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra, joins Good Day Dakota to tell us about the 25-year history, how they are keeping everybody socially distanced, and what we can expect to hear at this year's concert.

This event will begin at 8 p.m. on July 4th on the capitol grounds. If you are not able to attend in person, you can also tune in to the concert live on KFYR 550 AM.