Tom’s Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Scams: Be aware of spoofing calls
Top Stories
National coin shortage could soon affect local businesses and how you shop
Minot man accused of kidnapping woman along Highway 52 and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint
Tuesday’s Forecast: Cooler and mostly sunny
Video
Watford series of accidents leaves 2-year-old dead and woman seriously injured
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Govs and Roughriders split, Chiefs and Keybirds showcase offense, A’s and Oilers face off
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals getting it done on the mound
Video
New facility offers Sanford Health faster and better sterilization process
Video
Baseball: Sabre Dogs beat Fremont in home run loaded game; Larks beat Bull Moose
Video
Baseball: Senators beat Hettinger-Scranton; Capitals win on walk-off in final day of Capital City Invite
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14
Video
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Jul 14, 2020 / 02:56 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2020 / 01:58 PM CDT
Latest Stories
Scams: Be aware of spoofing calls
National coin shortage could soon affect local businesses and how you shop
Governor Burgum tells schools to reopen this fall, with plans for distance and in-person learning
Kasmer-Aafedt Oil in Williston reaches million dollar milestone in donations
Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike
More Local News
Recent Videos
Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14
Video
Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14
Video
NDC JULY 14
Video
Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny
Video
WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Mandan BusinessMini Match
Video
Minot Roundabout Open
Video
YHF
Video
Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Bismarck Capitals Baseball
Video
Emergency Pay Debate
Video
Rural Broadband
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13
Video
Grilling Safety
Video
Food Safety
Video
Adulting Class
Video
Car Thefts
Video
Injury Crash
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Governor Burgum tells schools to reopen this fall, with plans for distance and in-person learning
Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.
Minot man accused of kidnapping woman along Highway 52 and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint
Watford series of accidents leaves 2-year-old dead and woman seriously injured
Video
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in the US is poised for final testing
Schools await Burgum’s plan to reopen classes amid pandemic
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back