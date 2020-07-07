Tom’s Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/7 (SUPERSIZED)

Today: A mostly sunny start with increasing afternoon clouds. Highs will return to the 80s. With dew points in the 60s, it'll certainly feel muggy this afternoon. Southeasterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms will begin in eastern Montana and sweep across North Dakota overnight. Storms could drop hail up to 2", gusts to 80 mph and a few tornadoes. Torrential downpours are also a big concern as flash flooding will be possible.