Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/14

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get Today’s Top Stories
Top Stories
Report: Red states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations
Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist
Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip
Officer won’t be charged in Capitol riot shooting, prosecutors say
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
NFL Draft
National Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Playoff berths at stake as FCS regular season winds down
Top Stories
College Hockey: Dakota College at Bottineau prepares for the National Tournament
Video
Dickinson State football prepared for playoffs in first game since November
Video
Softball: Wilton-Wing’s Schurhamer eyes big senior season on the mound
Video
Track & Field: Century’s Brock Johnson leading the way early in the hurdles
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being
Features
Salute to Seniors
Remarkable Women
KX Sport Show
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Subscribe to our Email Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/14
Video
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Apr 14, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 14, 2021 / 12:29 PM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Computers for a Cause
Gallery
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist
North Dakota officials say virus trend headed the wrong way
Multiple injuries reported from South Prairie school bus, car crash
Video
Minnesota ex-police officer to be charged in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright
Video
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declines request to help house migrant children
Expert for the defense says Chauvin was justified in pinning down George Floyd
Video
Coast Guard searches for 12 missing from capsized ship off Louisiana coast
Latest Stories
Slight warmup on the way: Mike’s full forecast 4/14/2021
Video
Unofficial results say Mandan residents passed bond referendum
Souris Valley Animal Shelter just a few months away from opening its renovated facility
Video
Bill limiting transgender athlete participation would have no effect on Minot State University
Video
Community organizations working together to offer homeless people free haircuts in Bismarck
Video
More Local News