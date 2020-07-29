Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/29

It may seem pretty wild to be talking about winter in July but that's how the long range forecasters think. While there isn't a formal prediction right now, there are signs at what we're potentialy leading up to this fall and winter.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA for short, has issued a La Nina Watch. This means that conditions are favorable for us to slip into a La Nina pattern in the next several months. They've given a 50-55% chance of La Nina developing in the Fall and continuing through the Winter. While that's not necessarily a strong chance, it's more of a flip of a coin, it wouldn't be unusual since we see a La Nina pattern on average every 3 to 5 years.