Tracking tourism is easier, thanks to new program in the Magic City

Finding out the true economic impact things like sports tournaments have on the cities they’re hosted in has gotten a bit easier to track.

Visit Minot’s executive director says they started using a service that tracks direct spending on March 1, which is when the State B boys basketball tournament was in town.

She says it shows that the weekend brought in $2.5 million.

In the past they could estimate, but this new program gives them specifics.

“It enables us to do a better job and then it’s not just gut instinct or guesses on the true value. And so, you know what, there’s a lot of value in data and so we plan to use this module to our benefit and get a lot of return out of it, certainly,” said Stephanie Schoenrock.

The organization also uses a program that tracks GPS and can show how many people are coming into the community and where they came from.

The numbers from the national women’s college hockey tournament from a couple of weeks ago should come out in a few weeks.