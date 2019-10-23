Treyton Mattern recounts the time he beat Carson Wentz in P-I-G

According to Treyton Mattern, when he was in the fourth or fifth grade, he beat Carson Wentz in a game of P-I-G.

P-I-G is a game that is similar to H-O-R-S-E. Both are basketball games that involve two people.

The rules are simple: One player makes a shot and then the other player has to make the same exact shot or they receive a letter. The game is over when one player has spelled the word, and in this case, it was P-I-G.

“I think it was after a lift,” Mattern said.

“He came back and I was just shooting in the gym. He asked me if I wanted to play a game of PIG, so his arms were really tired. So, I might have had the advantage there. When came in played a quick game of PIG. It was a good game. I think it went P-I, P-I for a while, but I think I ended beating him in the end.”

Again, Treyton is a freshman on the U-Mary men’s basketball team. Coach Joe Kittel plans to redshirt him this season.

