Tribal flags to be displayed at MSU Dome

The Minot State Dome is getting a new look, and one new addition will showcase four North Dakota tribal nations.

Along with new seats, and making a better fan experience, the dome will now house new cultural symbols. There will be flags representing the MHA Nation, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the Spirit Lake Nation, and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

The chairman of the Turtle Mountain Tribe says he’s glad for the recognition of not only his tribe, but others as well.

“For our nation to be recognized at all these different locations including a higher learning facility. It goes by symbolism. It shows the respect of sovereign nations in this great state and in this great county.” says Chairman Jamie Azure.

There will be a flag raising ceremony in November.