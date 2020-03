Trinity health is restricting visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say People should refrain from visiting residents unless the resident is under hospice or other end-of-life care.

All entrances will be locked, and only the door near the facility’s office will be available to the public for visits.

These visitors will need to call the main office to gain access.

Visits deemed Necessary will be limited to the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.