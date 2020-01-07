Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Clouds in western ND around Williston and Dickinson. Mostly sunny for everyone else. Morning lows will bottom out in the single digits and teens with afternoon temps rebounding to the teens and 20s. The Turtle Mountains will stay in the single digits today. North and west wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow with lows ranging from the teens to subzero double-digits. NW wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Light snow across the region with more favored in northern ND. An accumulation of a trace to around 2″ is possible. SE wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph. Highs will range from the upper single digits to the 20s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny"

BHS Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Business"

Mandan vs Minot girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan vs Minot girls basketball"

Standing Rock Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Search"

Refugee Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Beulah HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah HS Basketball"

Flasher HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS Basketball"

Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

St. Mary's HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's HS Basketball"

Century HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Basketball"

Genesis Seed Solutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Genesis Seed Solutions"

Ice conditions for the big lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice conditions for the big lake"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6"

Records Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Records Sales"

Morton County Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton County Construction"

Charged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charged"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6"

Dunn Co. Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Co. Spill"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge