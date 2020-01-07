Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny

Today: Clouds in western ND around Williston and Dickinson. Mostly sunny for everyone else. Morning lows will bottom out in the single digits and teens with afternoon temps rebounding to the teens and 20s. The Turtle Mountains will stay in the single digits today. North and west wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow with lows ranging from the teens to subzero double-digits. NW wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Light snow across the region with more favored in northern ND. An accumulation of a trace to around 2″ is possible. SE wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph. Highs will range from the upper single digits to the 20s.