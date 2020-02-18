Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold

Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the single digits. Northerly wind will stay around 10-15 mph. The Southwest could see a little cloud cover linger, otherwise, we’ll all stay dry and cold with wind chills down to -35°.
Tonight: Lows will range from -10° to -20°. Wind chills will also range from -25° to -35°. A Wind Chill Advisory hasn’t been issued yet but is anticipated. Clear skies with a light northerly wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, dry and slightly warmer. After a dangerously cold morning, highs will return to the single digits and teens. The wind will stay light and westerly.