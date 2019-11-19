Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of a chance for overnight snow

Today: Increasing clouds with a light westerly wind becoming easterly by late afternoon. Highs return to the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Tonight: Increasing snow chances in NE Montana. Light and moderate snow will move through much of northern ND tonight. Lows will drop to the 20s.

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow will slowly move through much of the area. A wintry mix is possible around Dickinson and Bismarck with a widespread 1″-3 north of I-94. Along the Canadian border, there could be slightly higher amounts at around 5″ due to bands of moderate and possibly pockets of heavy snow.