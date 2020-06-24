Two Bismarck women create Closet 127 to help people get a fresh start

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two friends from Bismarck have created a way to help people coming out of tough living situations.

They call it Closet 127. It’s currently running out of three storage units in Mandan that were donated to help the cause.

Rachel Howard and Kaydee Leingang have been collecting clothing, furniture, children’s items and more and setting them up — sort of like a thrift store. They ask that all people who need their help make appointments to “shop” for items for their new home. There’s no application process and it’s completely free.

“They can choose the styles, the colors and that’s important. That’s a sense of dignity and that makes someone create a home. A place where they want to be a safe place. Somewhere they’re comfortable,” said Howard.

Right now, Closet 127 is still taking gently used items. You can find out more information here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Budget"

New Wellness Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Wellness Facility"

ID Body

Thumbnail for the video titled "ID Body"

Earth Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Lodge"

Home Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Sales"

Beulah Cyclones Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Cyclones Baseball"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

COVID-19 & Buffets

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 & Buffets"

New Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Deputy"

Water Usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Usage"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss