Two brothers, one selfless act

MINOT — Most kids enjoy playing video games or watching cartoons, but for two little boys, they’re spending their time helping others.

For Jaxon and Kaleb, after a normal day of school and doing homework, they’re making water bottles to sell. But, they aren’t keeping the money to buy new toys or games.

“We buy the stickers then put them on the water bottle,” said eight-year-old Jaxon.

That’s how the two brothers are raising money to help the Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

“We want to help the animals because they have no one to help them because they’re animals,” said Jaxon and 10-year-old Kaleb.

The two boys said they got the idea from ads online that showed animals in need. When they mentioned it to their mom, she said she was pleasantly surprised.

“I was just really proud of them. Kids their age really don’t wanna do things for other people all the time. At this day and age, they just want, want, want,” said Nicole, mother to Jaxon and Kaleb.

After posting that her sons were selling the water bottles online, they started selling like hotcakes.

“It’s a free-will donation. As long as we sell the water bottles, we really don’t have an amount that we want to get to,” said the boys.

With over $200 raised already, their mom said she couldn’t be more proud.

“As parents, it makes us feel good to know that we’re raising good people,” said Nicole.

They have about 100 bottles packed up and ready to sell, and there are even talks of another fundraiser in the near future.

You can email Nicole McCarson at nicole.mccarson@gmail.com if you would like to support her their cause.