Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Two friends open a wellness coffee shop in North Mandan

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What started as a friendship 10 years ago has turned into a business partnership. There’s something for everyone at “Balancing Goat,” a new coffee shop in Mandan.

Balancing Goat Coffee Company is a specialty coffee shop and wellness studio two friends started because of their love of “meditation and caffeination.”

The business name comes partly from their love for living a balanced lifestyle and from an old legend about a goat herder who discovered coffee after he noticed his goats becoming so energetic.

They have something for everyone, including those venturing into a healthier lifestyle or who just want a place to go with friends and be themselves.

The owners, Karen Schmidt and Dawn Hager, want people to feel at home.

“Come be yourself. Come relax. And just make it a place of your own. We just want it to be an extension… a part of your day,” said Hager.

They say their aerial yoga and other classes are starting in February and, even though they love a healthy lifestyle, they even have treats for people who have a sweet tooth, too… because it’s all about balance, right?

Balancing Goat Coffee Company is located at 2705 Sunset Drive in Mandan. It’s open from 6 am to 6 pm. For more info, check out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Balancing Goat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing Goat"

Logan Co Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Co Crash"

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"

Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind"

Turtle Lake Senate Youth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Lake Senate Youth"

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge