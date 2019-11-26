Two Systems Will Impact Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit To ND

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The northerly wind stays light. An isolated snow shower is possible but it should be an otherwise very quiet day.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The northerly wind stays light.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with increasing snow chances by late afternoon through the overnight. Cooler highs in the 20s with a breezy southeasterly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Friday: Snow likely with a wintry mix possible. Highs will warm to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Easterly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Friday Night – Saturday: Snow likely with blizzard conditions possible. Heavy snow could bring significant snow totals.

