U Mary celebrates MLK Day by honoring community culture

Two cultures were brought together to honor Martin Luther King today.

The University of Mary is honoring his legacy and dream on his birthday today by hosting one of its “Community Learning Days,” in a Mid-Winter Powwow on campus.

The concept celebrates ethnic and religious unity in North Dakota. The days’ events started with a Prayer Service, then a panel on Native culture, with an afternoon and evening powwow.

The President of UMary says this is a day in which racial diversity in America is really at the forefront, not only in our nation but in our community.

“And of course for that, we do look to the people of the first nations. To our native American brothers and sisters who have so much to teach us about what it means to have a culture which is humane which has a human person at the very center of it,” said Monsignor James P. Shea/President of the UMary.

The event takes place until 9 p.m. tonight at UMary.

