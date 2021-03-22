U Mary will host two in-person ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 graduates

The Pandemic shut down almost everything this time last year including in-person graduation ceremonies.

While Bismarck State College and UND are not set to hold in-person graduations. University of Mary plans on holding two in-person ceremonies both are taking place at the Bismarck Event Center next month.

This is the first year U Mary holds two graduation ceremonies in one day. They will be combining the Class of 2020 and 2021. The undergraduate celebration with be in the morning and the graduate commencement will be in the afternoon.

Dr. Diane Fladeland, the Vice President of Academic Affairs says they’re ready to party. “It’s time for a celebration and so when we knew that North Dakota was doing a good job of holding down the COVID incidences, we immediately started to plan for an in-person commencement.”

Students are excited to get to celebrate with their peers. A usual U Mary graduation holds up to 10,000 people. Since the event center only allows for 75 percent capacity, attendance is expected to be cut in half, in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Grace Ballalatak, a 2020 UMary graduate says, “I have a lot of friends who are also graduating this year. I was like ok I get to celebrate with them. But then I also get to take this moment and be like ‘I graduated!’ and I get to receive recognition for that, I worked hard for this moment and a lot of other students did too.”

As of right now, U Mary is anticipating about 5,000 in attendance total. That’s students and families combined.