UMary rolls out new Greatness Through Virtue initiative

The University of Mary rolled out their new Athletic Strategic Plan titled Greatness through Virtue.

The plan begins this fall, and will run through 2030. The initiative puts on paper, standards that athletes will follow through leadership and academics. The plan also involves multiple projects that will either improve or replace facilities around the campus, and the estimated price tag for this plan will run just under 38 million dollars. Earlier in the week, athletes reacted to the announcement.

“Just the whole thing about the virtue through leadership,” says Junior Conner Hellebust. “That’s a good plan for all of us athletes to kind of stick behind and follow. Everything they said, on paper, it’s kind of good to have it on paper just so it’s a reminder everyday.”