Unique collection of vintage tractors for auction

Video

WDAY News

Posted: / Updated:

VERGAS, MINN. — A very unique collection is up for auction in Minnesota.

For over 30 years, Keith Kicker built himself a one of a kind collection of vintage tractors. Old Case’s, rare John Deere’s and vintage Massey’s.

No one knows for sure how old they are, but we do know there are a lot of them. Kicker’s wife says 200, give or take a few.  

A collection Kicker was proud of, right up until he lost his battle with Leukemia this past February. Now, his wife knows it’s someone else’s turn to enjoy these treasures the way her husband did.

Each one is being auctioned off.

Bidders can come for the first time on Saturday to an open house in Vergas, Minnesota, for a chance to check out the tractors and make a bid in hopes of taking one home.

And, if you can’t make it out there, there’s an online auction that ends Oct. 15.

