UPDATE: Roadway impacts in Minot

We have a couple of roadway impacts to tell you about in Minot.

On Friday, two lanes reopened on 16th Street SW.

The lanes will be open until mid-October, which is when construction crews are hoping to get all four of lanes flowing with traffic again.

The intersection of 3rd Street NE and 5th Avenue NE will be closed starting Monday, September 9th.

Detour signs are already posted near the area so drivers can start to plan their route. Construction workers are hoping to have the whole road re-opened in three weeks before the temperature starts to drop.

“End of November-December we start worrying about more of that, but the contractors have cold weather construction practices they use during those times to get things done,” said Dave Schwengler, construction manager.

City officials remind everyone to be vigilant and slow down in construction zones.

Detour routes for 3rd include routing vehicles to Broadway and either Central Avenue or Burdick Expressway to avoid the Third Street Bridge and the impacted intersection.

Businesses north of the Mouse River, along 3rd Street, will only be accessible from the north, businesses south of the Mouse River, along 3rd Street will only be accessible from the south. The pedestrian access on the Third Street Bridge will remain open during this time