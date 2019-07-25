USPS unveils Americana Stamp at the State Fair

Carnivals and State Fairs have been a staple in communities for years and today, the U.S. Postal Service celebrates the memories and festivities by unveiling a whimsical stamp.

The big reveal happened this morning at 11 am at the North Dakota State Fair.

We talked to David Rupert who is in charge of Unites States Postal Service Strategic Communication. He said that the State and County Fairs commemorative forever stamps are important because it really represents Americana.

Fairs give people a nostalgic feel for America’s agricultural past and remind us of the importance of farmers and farming today.

Today, fairs are the annual events that families and communities anticipate with enthusiasm and provide value with opportunities to learn and have fun.