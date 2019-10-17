Valley City preparing for flood fight

Valley City is preparing for a flood fight.

The Sheyenne River in town is flowing over its banks and onto the roads.

City Park is covered in water and the bridges are close to becoming dams.

Workers are expecting 16 feet of water, so they’re preparing for 18.

People who’ve lived here for more than 50 years say river levels like this are normal for spring but they’ve never seen it get this high in the fall.

“I think we’re in for a little bit of a battle. Hopefully, it’s not a big one. We can do it. Valley City can do it, there’s no question about that. We’ve done it before. Just not in the middle of October. All of our farmer friends are… I feel for them,” said Lance Peterson, Valley City resident.

Barnes County is also working on declaring a flood emergency.