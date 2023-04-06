Velva-Drake/Anamoose made a run deep into 2022 the postseason, like many other teams they did not get as far as they would have liked.

The Aggies softball team is ready to start their 2023 campaign after making it to the state tournament and placing sixth in state.

15 returners will be taking the field for Velva, many of these girls have played together since they were little, forming an unbreakable bond.

“We lost like four to five seniors last year and we have some young girls who are really stepping it up and I think they’ll make a good addition for our team,” said Velva-Drake/Anamoose Senior, Berkley Selzler.

“I really feel like this group, they’re very close, they’re learning each others habits and things and they know a lot about each other. They kind of feed off each other and strengths and weaknesses, they kind of know each other in that regard as well,” Head Coach, Bryce Gutknecht.

Aggies Head Coach Bryce Gutknecht says having experienced that state tournament, it has given this team a boost of confidence.

Players from last year have set high expectations for this season, one of them is getting back to the state tournament.

“I think the experience we have makes us less nervous and we can focus on what we have to do, instead of our nerves all the time,” added Senior, Olivia Passa.

“Our region schedule and being very competitive in there and getting that consecutive birth to the state tournament, getting back there and try to get to that winning side of the bracket on that Friday and try and be in that semifinal game,” stated Gutknecht.

The girls from Velva were proud of the season the had last year, but to them sixth place wasn’t good enough.

“Just being more confident in ourselves and having higher standards for ourselves instead of having to depend on other people for you,” said Passa.

Velva’s upcoming game is set for April 11 against Beulah.