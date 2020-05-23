Video of one-month-old baby gorilla shared by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has released a new video of baby gorilla, Jamani, sleeping in her mother’s arms.

The female western lowland gorilla baby named Jamani was born just about a month ago to Cassie, and first-time father, Ktembe, according to the zoo.

The zoo website states that western lowland gorillas have a single birth every 3 to 4 years and gestation last 255-265 days, or around 8.5 months.

Here is Jamani’s original birth announcement the zoo posted on Facebook. You can see how much she’s grown from these pictures.

