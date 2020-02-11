Video shows moment Ohio school bus overturned in accident

Video

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Video released Monday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the moment a Northern Local Schools bus overturned in Perry County in December.

The crash happened on December 19, 2019 along State Route 13 at the intersection of State Route 204.

According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1996 Ford Mustang failed to stop at a red light and was struck by the school bus.

Video released Monday shows students pinned inside the bus, screaming for help as they try to free themselves. The bus driver stays calm, telling the students to get out through windows and the emergency exit if they can.

The students slowly managed to get out of the bus, despite how bad the damage was.

Eight students and the bus driver, 74-year-old Danny Hupp, were all transported to Licking Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-five students were on board at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mustang, Joseph Thornton, 42, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said Thornton was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.

The case has been referred to the Perry County Prosecutor for review.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned"

Perry County bus crash caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perry County bus crash caught on camera"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11"

What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight"

Credit Score

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Score"

Flood Protection Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection Meeting"

Candidate For Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidate For Minot City Council"

Motivational Speakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motivational Speakers"

TRNP Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Road"

Four Day School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day School Week"

Giving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Hearts"

Bismarck HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck HS Bball"

Maria Mann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maria Mann"

Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Lunch Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Lunch Policy"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

DOT Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Grant"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Helicopter Crackdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter Crackdown"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge