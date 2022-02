A public funeral was held February 3 at the Bismarck Event Center for North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The 68-year-old longtime officeholder died January 28 in Bismarck.

The funeral service began a little after 10:00 a.m. and ran until noon.

Below is the entire funeral service, broken into two parts.

The first contains the start of the funeral and runs through comments by Jim Poolman.

The second part picks up after Poolman’s comments and runs through the end of the funeral.