Vinyl Records outsell CDs for the First Time in Decades

Based on the music collections of many people today, the 1970s never ended and that’s in more ways than one. For the first time in 30 years, record sales surpassed CD sales. So why the “Retro Revival?”

“Vinyl has got so much warmth and personality in the format that you hear,” said Gus Lindgren, co-owner of Rhythm Records in Bismarck.

Vinyl record sales peaked in the ’80s. After that, cassette tapes and CD’s took over. But in 2019, people bought $224 million worth of vinyl records. That’s the first time since 1986 where records outsold CDs.













The last week in December alone, more than 1.2 million albums were sold nationwide. That’s the most since 1991.

“I think vinyl sales have been growing for quite a while for the last decade or so. We do most of our sales in vinyl. A lot of it new, a lot of it used,” said Lindgren.

It’s become trendy among teenagers and college students, but there are also some die-hard fans that have been listening to records their entire lives.

“Since I was about five or six, I actually remember when I got my first album — it was Elton John’s greatest hits — got it for Easter. From that point on, that was it,” said Brian Taix.

Taix is the owner of an online record sales company called Generation Gap Records, based out of Bismarck. He has a collection of well over 3,000 vinyl records.

Taix says music connects the young and older generations, and the difference between CDs and records is the nostalgia.

“And I think the sound is a lot better. I really do. I think versus a CD. And I think CDs are kinda boring,” said Taix.

Whether it’s Queen, Dr. Dre or Guardians of the Galaxy, every generation is affected once the needle is dropped.

The top-selling vinyl album for the week ending December 2019 was Harry Styles’ new “Fine Line,” which sold 28,000 copies.