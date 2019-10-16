Volleyball team shows support for bus driver after moose collision

After a bus collided with a moose earlier this month, the volleyball team on board during the crash is celebrating the bus driver who kept them safe.

“I guess the one that got the worst out of this was the moose!” said Curt Halvorson, bus driver, joking about a bus accident that happened a couple of weeks ago.

The Dunseith volleyball team was heading back home after an away game when the bus hit a moose standing in the road. It was a first for Curt who’s been driving school buses for 29 years.

“I told that officer, I said, ‘I don’t think I’ve gone over a jack rabbit with the bus.’ Well, he said, ‘Nothing like starting at the top!’ That’s what he said. So anyway, that gave me a little bit of comfort and he explained to me that they’re very hard to see at night,” said Halvorson.

Having never been in a situation like this before, Halvorson’s first instinct was to check on everyone else before himself — which is something everyone on that bus appreciates.

“He’s like a really kind person because he just stopped to ask if anybody was okay and then he was willing to help anybody. That’s like all I just think cause he didn’t put himself before, cause if he was hurt badly he’d probably still ask if everybody was okay. He wouldn’t try to focus on himself,” said Chaniel Fandrick, outside hitter.

The players appreciated so much, they had to do something to say thank you.

“I come in here and all these girls are standing around here and I knew something was up. And then they handed me this card, it was just an emotional thing for me at that particular time. I didn’t know what to say. I can’t believe the support that the kids give me and it’s just special to me. I’m going to have it for a long time,” said Halvorson.

Inside, the card has two pictures of Halvorson and messages from the volleyball team.

“He’s a good bus driver and that if they ever need him for anything he’s there. That he cares about all the people around him,” said Kyleena Norquay, defense specialist.

“We just wanted to let him know that we do love him and he’s a good bus driver,” said Aaliyah Selburg, stats keeper.

Halvorson said he doesn’t have plans any time soon to stop being a bus driver, and that he’s going to give them the safest ride to and from that he possibly can.

Nobody was injured on the bus, but the moose did not survive.