Volunteer Firefighter Sentenced

A volunteer firefighter accused of setting fires in Elgin has been sentenced to serve five years in prison.

Twenty-six-year-old John Iszler was sentenced today to concurrent five-year sentences on two counts of arson, meaning he’ll serve the sentences at the same time.

The judge also ordered him to pay nearly $4 million dollars in restitution.

Iszler was accused of setting buildings on fire in Elgin in late 2017 and early 2018, including a farm equipment dealership that was destroyed.

Authorities say Iszler sometimes even returned to the scene to help battle the flames.