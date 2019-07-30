Volunteer Firefighter Sentenced

A volunteer firefighter accused of setting fires in Elgin has been sentenced to serve five years in prison.

Twenty-six-year-old John Iszler was sentenced today to concurrent five-year sentences on two counts of arson, meaning he’ll serve the sentences at the same time.

The judge also ordered him to pay nearly $4 million dollars in restitution.
Iszler was accused of setting buildings on fire in Elgin in late 2017 and early 2018, including a farm equipment dealership that was destroyed.
Authorities say Iszler sometimes even returned to the scene to help battle the flames.

