Voter ID battle

In 2018, a federal judge ruled that Indigenous populations within North Dakota must comply with the state’s voter ID law, but the fight continues.

The current law requires North Dakota residents to show an identification with a current address.

Many Indigenous Americans living within reservation boundaries do not have physical addresses, but like many who live in rural areas, use Post Office boxes, which under the new law, doesn’t make the cut.



The Chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa says he will continue to fight for his people’s right to be able to cast their vote in the state.

“As a tribe we have to figure out another way. And luckily we have until next November before we have another major election. But its going to be a very important election. It’s going to be a lot of people that have strong opinions about this and we want to give them that opportunity.” says Chairman Azure.

Just this month, a federal appeals court ruled against enrolled citizens of the Turtle Mountain Tribe, who had said such requirements were unconstitutional. Now, they’ve filed an emergency appeal.