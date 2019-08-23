Walk to End Alzheimer’s this weekend

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to help raise awareness and funds for a cure.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease, and by 2050 that number is expected to rise to nearly 14 million.

This Sunday, there will be a walk in Minot to help raise money to find a cure.

So far, it has already raised 44 percent of it’s $55,000 goal.

One of the event organizers we spoke to says even if their goal can’t be reached, it’s still important for people to show up and help bring awareness to this awful disease.

The walk will be this Sunday at Oak Park. Registration begins at 9 and the walk will kick off at 10. People will also be walking in Sertoma Park, in Bismarck on September 7th.

To find out how you can register for either event, CLICK HERE