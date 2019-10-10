Ward Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Getting K9 Unit

MINOT — A local oil company donated a large amount of money to help fund the Ward County Sheriff’s Department’s new K9 unit.

Hunt Oil Company in Minot helped in donating $14,500 toward the sheriff department’s new K9 Unit.

This unit will be the first of its kind in Ward County and the money will be used for training the dogs, building car kennels, as well as furnishing technology inside the vehicle to keep the dogs safe during car rides.

Sheriff Bob Roed said a K9 unit could help with cleaning up the streets.

“We have 83, Highway 52, Highway 2 all going right through Minot and in the rural areas. That’s going to help with our drug detection and try to get some of those drugs off the street,” said Roed.

“It’s going to be useful in our jail. Running our dogs through the jail periodically. And it’ll also help in the schools, it will be a great tool for some of the schools”

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said they are thankful for all other donations and can’t wait to begin the K9 unit.