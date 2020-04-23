Ward County combats overdoses as 2020 numbers surpass 2019

The number of drug overdoses so far in 2020 in Minot has already surpassed 2019’s 12-month total. We spoke to the Minot police chief to find out what the department is doing to keep this number from climbing, and to a behavioral health expert to find out the risks, and signs to look for when it comes to overdose.

“A bad batch of narcotics hit our community and that’s why we’ve seen such a large spike in such a short period of time,” said John Klug, Chief, Minot Police Department.

In 2019, there were 29 overdoses and three overdose deaths in Minot. Within the first four months of 2020, there have already been 31 overdoses and six deaths.

Klug said he thinks the increase is because of drug availability. He also said it’s laced with fentanyl, which is between 50 and 100 times stronger than morphine.

“Somebody that might at least have some tolerance or be used to a little bit of what they’re using, gets a bad batch, and it’s higher in fentanyl than what they know or what they even expect, and they end up overdosing,” Klug said.

The Minot Police Department is working with the Ward County Drug Task Force to identify the dealers and source of the drugs. 

“They can investigate the death and they can investigate the narcotics side, which our narcotics investigators are a lot better at knowing the different people involved and where the different narcotics might be coming from. That connection is going to be key in solving these cases,” Klug said.

Despite a common belief, those suffering from substance abuse aren’t the only people who can overdose. 

If you’re taking an opioid prescription, taking more than one medication or taking someone else’s opioid prescription — you’re at risk, too.

So what are the signs of an overdose?

“Someone’s face being clammy to touch and have lost color, their body is limp, fingernails or lips may be turning blue or purple and they just can’t be awakened,” said Laura Anderson, assistant director Behavioral Health Divison, Department of Human Services.

Anderson shared some life-saving tips if you’re around somone experiencing an overdose. 

“You utilize that naloxone, provide rescue breaths and call 911,” Anderson said.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication, commonly known as Narcan.

There are laws and resources available to protect you if you’re around someone who has overdosed.

Getting people the help they need is important, but stopping the source is the police department’s mission. 

“We know there’s going to be overdoses, we want to stop the deaths from occurring in our community,” Klug said.

Dickinson Police Department said in 2019, there were 11 overdoses and four deaths. In 2020, there have been six overdoses and three deaths.

To request a free 2-dose Narcan kit fill out an order form.

To access behavioral health emergency services, call North Central Human Service Center 701-857-8500 or 888-470-6968.

For the Community Resources Helpline, call 211.

For addiction resources, click here.

