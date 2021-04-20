Ward County hires engineer consultant for SE to SW corridor study

Ward County is one step closer to having better access from one side of town to the other.

At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, commissioners hired an engineering consultant to complete a corridor study.

The goal is to have a route that connects the southeast part of town to the southwest.

For the next year, engineers will be collecting data and public input to determine which route would be the best and how much it would cost.

The Ward County engineer says this will help people get to places like the new hospital faster and it’ll detour people moving agriculture items away from going through town.

“I’m super excited to get this study going and understanding that there is a few alternatives that have been out there, but we really want to approach this as we want to look at lots of alternatives and go through the ones that are probably not feasible or possible and get them down to at least 10 good ones,” said Dana Larsen.

The study will be complete April 30, 2022.