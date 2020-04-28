Ward County lawyers band together to give back to essential workers

A group of lawyers are working together, outside the courtroom in order to give back to others.

On Monday, members of the Ward County Bar Association kicked off its five days of giving. Each day, different law firms will provide lunch for essential workers like mail carriers, first responders and grocery store workers.

We spoke to one who says this is a small thank you for front line warriors who risk it all each and every day.

“There’s a lot of people out there working hard so that you and I can maintain some normalcy in our lives. So we just are trying to find a way to thank them,” said attorney Carrie Francis.

Francis says every meal this week will come from local restaurants to help support their business as well.